Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Update

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,209,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 4,367,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,434,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Curaleaf Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 329,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,323. Curaleaf has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $333.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.07 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 35.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curaleaf will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CURLF

Curaleaf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.