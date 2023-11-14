Cybin (CYBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 09/30/2023 earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Cybin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cybin Stock Down 2.5 %

CYBN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. 5,145,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Cybin has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

