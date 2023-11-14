DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Plans Dividend of $1.37

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.3729 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

DBS Group Trading Up 0.7 %

DBSDY opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.44.

Get DBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th.

DBS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.