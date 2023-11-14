Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 1.4% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Amphenol by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.97. 534,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $90.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.61.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

