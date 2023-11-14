Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 208 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,133 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,893,698. The company has a market cap of $316.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.18. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $78.01 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

