Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Cut by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after buying an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,871,000 after purchasing an additional 381,506 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded up $6.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $384.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.37. The firm has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

