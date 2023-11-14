Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Short Interest Update

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,460,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 7,920,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DELL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,171,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,183. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $74.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.63. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.