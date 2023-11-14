Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading 15.4% Higher

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 15.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.69. Approximately 611,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 725,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 18.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $58,560.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,824.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $34,419.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,285.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $58,560.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,824.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,266 shares of company stock valued at $412,796. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 37.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,063,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after acquiring an additional 288,500 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,895,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,884,000 after purchasing an additional 379,951 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 832,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,561,000 after purchasing an additional 274,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.