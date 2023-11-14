Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.50

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 25 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

DWVYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,200 ($27.02) to GBX 2,040 ($25.05) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Derwent London from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,372.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

