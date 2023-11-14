Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the October 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DGEAF traded down $4.28 on Tuesday, reaching $35.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808. Diageo has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.22.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

