Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the October 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.
Diageo Stock Performance
Shares of DGEAF traded down $4.28 on Tuesday, reaching $35.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808. Diageo has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.22.
Diageo Company Profile
