Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,992,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,745 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of Home Depot worth $1,240,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded up $16.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $305.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,273,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,831. The company has a market capitalization of $305.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.44.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

