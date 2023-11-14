DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $42.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. DraftKings traded as high as $36.76 and last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 12799951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.82.
Check Out Our Latest Report on DKNG
Insider Activity at DraftKings
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DraftKings by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.
DraftKings Trading Up 2.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.81.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DraftKings
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- High-yield, low-beta value plays for buy-and-hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.