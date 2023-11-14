DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $42.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. DraftKings traded as high as $36.76 and last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 12799951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,389,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,788,962 shares in the company, valued at $102,301,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $3,780,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,389,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,193 shares of company stock valued at $21,265,674. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DraftKings by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

