Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Stock Price Up 166.7%

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 166.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,480,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,142% from the average session volume of 119,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Durango Resources Trading Up 166.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Durango Resources Company Profile

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 12,240 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

