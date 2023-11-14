Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Short Interest Update

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 937,100 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 790,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 4.0 %

EXP traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $125.57 and a 1 year high of $195.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.16 and its 200-day moving average is $172.55.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $375,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,637.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,730. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

