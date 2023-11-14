Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 122.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.6%.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

ECC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 643,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $11.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 15.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

ECC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

View Our Latest Report on ECC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Point Credit

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.