Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the October 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVN traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 344,277 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 561,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 75,232 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.