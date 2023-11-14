Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the October 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EVN traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
