eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.89

eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 74 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
eBullion Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.
eBullion Company Profile
eBullion, Inc provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than eBullion
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for eBullion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBullion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.