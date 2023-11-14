eCash Trading Up 1.2% This Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $598.54 million and $17.95 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,574.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.76 or 0.00651465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00134483 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00021737 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000279 BTC.

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,553,667,173,093 coins and its circulating supply is 19,553,704,673,093 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

