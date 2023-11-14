ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$2.60

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.60 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

ECN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised ECN Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. National Bankshares cut shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.91.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ECN Capital

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of ECN Capital stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.34. 305,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,122. The company has a market cap of C$653.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$1.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.63.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$50.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.44 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 36.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.2888889 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ECN Capital

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$610,000.00. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.