Edgio (EGIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.47 million. Edgio had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. On average, analysts expect Edgio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Edgio Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Edgio stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $146.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.94. Edgio has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Edgio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 price target on shares of Edgio in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of Edgio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Edgio by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Edgio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Edgio by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,172,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edgio during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edgio during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

