Egerton Capital UK LLP Has $531.07 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 95,015 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 5.5% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Meta Platforms worth $531,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $9,125,332.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $9,125,332.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,341 shares of company stock worth $39,293,937. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of META traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,380,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,359,650. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.71 and its 200 day moving average is $290.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $859.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.32 and a 1 year high of $338.10.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.