Egerton Capital UK LLP Sells 273,317 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Egerton Capital UK LLP reduced its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 273,317 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares makes up about 4.4% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned about 2.27% of First Citizens BancShares worth $423,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $57.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,464.53. The company had a trading volume of 21,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,081. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,360.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,323.11. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,512.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

