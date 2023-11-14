Egerton Capital UK LLP Sells 92,953 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Egerton Capital UK LLP cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,629,188 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 92,953 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 3.9% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $380,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 8.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.73. 2,085,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,914,592. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

