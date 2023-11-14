Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 844.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $944,528,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $664,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.27.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $463.76. 188,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,490. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $544.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $449.86 and a 200-day moving average of $453.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.53 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

