ELIS Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $6.73 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. ELIS has a market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $17,194.83 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,952.76 or 1.00146357 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011422 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03367145 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $19,956.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.