Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Encision Stock Performance

ECIA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Encision has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.36.

About Encision

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. The company provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

