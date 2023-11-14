Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Encision Stock Performance
ECIA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Encision has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.36.
About Encision
