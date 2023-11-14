Energi Price Up 8.3% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. Energi has a market cap of $4.18 million and $103,738.58 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0598 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00049271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00025383 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00012023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,994,534 coins and its circulating supply is 69,994,377 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

