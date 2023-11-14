Enghouse Systems Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Enghouse Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

ENGH opened at C$33.75 on Tuesday. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$27.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

