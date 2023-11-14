Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Up 2.6 %

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.99. 145,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,926. The firm has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of C$0.92 and a 12-month high of C$2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.99.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

