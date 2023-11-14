Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enthusiast Gaming
Enthusiast Gaming Stock Up 2.6 %
Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enthusiast Gaming
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.