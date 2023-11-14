Enthusiast Gaming’s (EGLX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

NASDAQ EGLX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $31.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLX. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 118.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 963,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 522,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 18.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 98,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses in Canada, the United States, England and Wales, and internationally. The company owns and operates video-gaming expo; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Apex Legends, Rocket League, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Warzone, Super Smash Bros: Melee, and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate; and produces and programs approximately 20 weekly shows across advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and over-the-top (OTT) channels, as well as represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

