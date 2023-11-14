Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Trading 5.6% Higher

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.77. 125,787 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 119,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPOKY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Epiroc AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries.

