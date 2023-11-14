Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 14th (BTG, CYTK, HNRG, IMMR, INVE, ISDR, LC, NTES, NWSA, ONTO)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, November 14th:
B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
