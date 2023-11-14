Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 14th (BTG, CYTK, HNRG, IMMR, INVE, ISDR, LC, NTES, NWSA, ONTO)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, November 14th:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

