Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 14th (AGTI, ANF, ARWR, AU, AZPN, BLDR, CLDT, CLMT, CNX, CTTAY)

Equities Research Analysts' Upgrades for November 14th

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, November 14th:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $202.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $194.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $117.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $96.00.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Noble Financial currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $64.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $119.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $123.00.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

