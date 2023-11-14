Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 14th (AGTI, ANF, ARWR, AU, AZPN, BLDR, CLDT, CLMT, CNX, CTTAY)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, November 14th:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $202.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $194.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $117.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $96.00.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Noble Financial currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $64.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $119.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $123.00.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

