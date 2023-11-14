EULAV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.77.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,480,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,250,723. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.50 and its 200-day moving average is $108.42. The firm has a market cap of $194.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 973.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

