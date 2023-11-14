EULAV Asset Management Sells 412 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 20.2% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $18.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,363,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,029. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.44. The company has a market cap of $306.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.