EULAV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

EULAV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,800 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.4% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $36,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after acquiring an additional 549,673 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $10.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.50. 394,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,781. The company’s fifty day moving average is $371.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.67. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at S&P Global

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.18.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

