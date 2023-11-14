Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY) Director Acquires C$19,596.50 in Stock

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) Director Russell David Ball acquired 35,000 shares of Faraday Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,596.50.

Faraday Copper Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of FDY traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,190. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.58 million, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.84. Faraday Copper Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.76.

Get Faraday Copper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDY. TD Securities set a C$1.10 price target on Faraday Copper and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Faraday Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Faraday Copper from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

About Faraday Copper

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.