Federal Signal Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Federal Signal has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Federal Signal has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

NYSE FSS opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In related news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $3,682,568.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Federal Signal by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 9.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

