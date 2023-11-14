Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $310.11 million and approximately $76.05 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00025385 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011956 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 811,939,838 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

