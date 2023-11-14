Financial Architects Inc Buys 372 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $9.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,148. The company’s fifty day moving average is $434.78 and its 200-day moving average is $436.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $349.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

