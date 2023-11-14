Financial Architects Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $6.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.26. 168,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,001. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.03. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

