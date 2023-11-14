Financial Architects Inc Has $16.24 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Architects Inc cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 2.5% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $16,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 63,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 855,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 153,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.94. 2,152,858 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.