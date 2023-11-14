Financial Architects Inc Has $26.60 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 4.0% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.12% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $26,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 802,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,652. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

