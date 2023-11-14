Financial Architects Inc Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,482 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.56 on Tuesday, reaching $333.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,646,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,357,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.32 and a 1 year high of $338.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $9,125,332.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $9,125,332.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,341 shares of company stock worth $39,293,937 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.65.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

