Financial Architects Inc Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,676. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $313.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

