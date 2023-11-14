First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

First Merchants has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. First Merchants has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Merchants to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

First Merchants Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRME traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $31.28. 426,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,994. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.60 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 26.50%. Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

