First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 91.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FM. National Bankshares downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.21.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,207. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$13.66 and a 52 week high of C$39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.64. The stock has a market cap of C$10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.7707911 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total transaction of C$1,857,496.86. Corporate insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

