FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Shares Up 1.3%

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.42. 22,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 34,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72.

Get FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNDC. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 386,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 77,046 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 31,543 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 738,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after buying an additional 121,483 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that invests in various USD-denominated investment-grade fixed income ETFs to generate risk-adjusted returns. The fund does not have a duration or sector allocation target.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.