Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Up 38.5% in October

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 219.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 194.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4,562.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $134,000.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Trading Up 3.0 %

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.2036 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

