FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the October 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance
Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock remained flat at $40.00 during trading on Tuesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.33.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile
