FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the October 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock remained flat at $40.00 during trading on Tuesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.33.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries.

